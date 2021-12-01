Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Update

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the October 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NRAC opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Noble Rock Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the third quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter worth $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter worth $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the third quarter worth $207,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

