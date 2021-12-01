Northern Trust Corp Makes New $426,000 Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2,251.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 83,879 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,906,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,354.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 65,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 446,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,920,000 after acquiring an additional 51,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $84.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.46.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.