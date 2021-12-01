Northern Trust Corp Sells 181,220 Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 181,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PCTEL were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 81.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCTEL during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 47.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get PCTEL alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. PCTEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 244.44%.

In other PCTEL news, CEO David A. Neumann acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $48,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCTEL Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.