Northern Trust Corp Sells 72,503 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,503 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Graham were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth $241,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth $330,000. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 46.2% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

GHM stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.74 million, a P/E ratio of -60.76, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.83. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -209.51%.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

