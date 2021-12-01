Northern Trust Corp Sells 94,726 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,726 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 107,724 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after acquiring an additional 618,959 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4,355.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 780,395 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.