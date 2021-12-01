Novacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $727,346.96 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $727,346.96 and $498.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,129.18 or 0.98178198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00037875 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.57 or 0.00641178 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

