NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells $205,500.34 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $205,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NG opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 256,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,307 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 12.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

