NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells $205,500.34 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $205,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NG opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $11.03.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.