Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVS opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $178.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.