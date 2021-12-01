Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $178.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

