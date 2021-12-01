Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after buying an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Argus increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

