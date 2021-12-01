Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% in the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $28,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,096 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.22.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

