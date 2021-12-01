Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MedAvail by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 76,498 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in MedAvail by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th.

MDVL opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 87.61% and a negative net margin of 241.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

