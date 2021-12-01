Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,392 Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 242.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 154,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 262.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 169.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $544,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLSI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.