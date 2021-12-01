Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $247,000 in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of StoneMor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of StoneMor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneMor by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneMor alerts:

STON stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. StoneMor Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $290.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.