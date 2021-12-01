Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 162,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Seelos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEEL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 250.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 156,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.68. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

