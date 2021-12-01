Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $881,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TALS opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TALS. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

