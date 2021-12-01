Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of EVI Industries worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EVI Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EVI Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EVI Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in EVI Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in EVI Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 243,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised EVI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of EVI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $45,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVI opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.05 million, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.89. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.99%.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

