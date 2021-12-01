Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $916.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.