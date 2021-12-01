Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 229 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after acquiring an additional 629,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $255.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.36. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $202.50 and a 12-month high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.