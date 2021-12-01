Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,500 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the October 31st total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

JFR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. 9,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,420. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JFR. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,620,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1,708.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 831,960 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 215,714 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

