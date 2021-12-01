Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 441,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 57,225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,777. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

