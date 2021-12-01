NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,256 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,396,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average of $99.66. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

