NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 369 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $47,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $225.33 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.54 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

