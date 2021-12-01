NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average of $112.63. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator.

