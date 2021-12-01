NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $88,000 Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HFC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

