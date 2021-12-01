NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $131,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $464.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $473.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

