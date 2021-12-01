NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $513,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $215,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $302.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.71 and its 200-day moving average is $302.16. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.