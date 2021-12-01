NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,088,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $647.70 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.22, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $662.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

