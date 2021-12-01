NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

