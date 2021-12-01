NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,180 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 140.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

NTRS stock opened at $115.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day moving average of $116.72.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

