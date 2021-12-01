NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 779 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,580,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $209.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

