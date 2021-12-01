NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 150.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after buying an additional 937,118 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 230.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after buying an additional 843,401 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,245,000 after buying an additional 752,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $31,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

BRO opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.