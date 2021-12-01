NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,365,852. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $112.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.08. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

