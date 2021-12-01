nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in nVent Electric by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 583.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

