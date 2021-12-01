NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,443 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI stock traded up $8.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.85. 36,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.49 and its 200-day moving average is $205.88. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $152.93 and a 12 month high of $228.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.