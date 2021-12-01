Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Short Interest Down 40.3% in November

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,500 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the October 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 17.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Nxt-ID stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 3,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.78. Nxt-ID has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the first quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the second quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 92.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nxt-ID by 2,782.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nxt-ID by 29.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 45,081 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

