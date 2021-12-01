Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.84

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 1627789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSH. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $61,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $780,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 665,367 shares of company stock valued at $29,164,720. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 70.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at $523,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

