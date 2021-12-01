Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Short Interest Up 47.9% in November

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the October 31st total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,012,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 833,841 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 202,767 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 262,784 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 3,300,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 297,037 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OACB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,599. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

