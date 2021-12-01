Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 4,151 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $36,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.65.

NYSE GPN opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.83 and a 200 day moving average of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

