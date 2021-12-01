Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $47.64 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,756 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.6% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $669.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $608.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

