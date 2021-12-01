Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $590,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 19.4% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 13,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $357.40 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $374.92. The stock has a market cap of $225.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.62 and its 200 day moving average is $324.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

