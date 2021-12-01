Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raises Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. AON makes up 3.3% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned about 0.09% of AON worth $59,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

NYSE:AON opened at $295.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.69 and a 200 day moving average of $273.60.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

