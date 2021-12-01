Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 159 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW opened at $199.95 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.30 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

