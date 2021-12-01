Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 200 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.17.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $180.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.72 and its 200-day moving average is $169.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

