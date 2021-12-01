Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 21,528 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,796 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 21,528 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 2.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned about 0.15% of Southwest Airlines worth $44,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,527 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,715 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

NYSE LUV opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -888.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

