OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

