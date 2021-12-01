Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 530,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 88,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 29.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 294.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 43,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 3.30.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

