Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0171 per share on Sunday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Oceania Healthcare’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Get Oceania Healthcare alerts:

About Oceania Healthcare

Oceania Healthcare Limited owns and operates various retirement village and aged care centers in New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Care Operations, Village Operations, and Other. It provides rest home, hospital, dementia, respite, and palliative and end of life care centers; and boutique villages.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceania Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceania Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.