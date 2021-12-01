Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Increases Dividend to GBX 8 Per Share

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:OTV2 opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.42) on Wednesday. Octopus Titan VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.52.

In other news, insider John Hustler bought 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £8,087.64 ($10,566.55).

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

