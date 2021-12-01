Oddz (ODDZ) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $16.09 million and approximately $564,281.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00065314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00073023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00095975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,651.73 or 0.08111252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,815.25 or 0.97325512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021924 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.