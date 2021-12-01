Offshift Market Capitalization Tops $14.28 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00005905 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $14.28 million and approximately $286,182.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,383.92 or 0.97500155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00047886 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00038056 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.67 or 0.00650191 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

